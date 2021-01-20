Storj (STORJ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $32.49 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Storj has a market cap of $85.53 million and $32.49 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Storj has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One Storj token can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001122 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00061736 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.04 or 0.00538237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00042947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,349.18 or 0.03882440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00016453 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012862 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj (CRYPTO:STORJ) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,366,128 tokens. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . The official website for Storj is storj.io

