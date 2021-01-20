STRAKS (STAK) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.00

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $41,181.59 and approximately $3.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, STRAKS has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get STRAKS alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,520.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,318.78 or 0.03820221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.00417576 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.04 or 0.01402176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.44 or 0.00557452 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.05 or 0.00431772 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.24 or 0.00272984 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00022400 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STRAKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STRAKS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.