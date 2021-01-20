Strasbaugh (OTCMKTS:STRB) Shares Up 1,900%

Shares of Strasbaugh (OTCMKTS:STRB) shot up 1,900% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 12,833 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 6,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09.

Strasbaugh Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STRB)

Strasbaugh manufactures and sells CMP and grinding equipment for use in the production of semiconductor devices. Its CMP and wafer grinding systems are used to manufacture a range of mobile devices, including MEMS, LEDs, RF/power devices, thin film heads, and ICs. The company also provides remanufactured equipment.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Strasbaugh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strasbaugh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.