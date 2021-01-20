Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.49

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.49 and last traded at $35.70, with a volume of 19322 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.84.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SSYS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.80.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.14 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 203.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

