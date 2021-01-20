Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.49

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.49 and last traded at $35.70, with a volume of 19322 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.84.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SSYS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.80.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 203.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.
Stratasys Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSYS)
Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.
