Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Trading 12.5% Higher

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) traded up 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.84 and last traded at $35.84. 3,820,876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 3,269,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.85.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average is $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.80.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.14 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 57.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 35,788 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 42.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 85.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 21,620 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 10.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,049,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,653,000 after buying an additional 98,667 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

