Straumann’s (SAUHY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Straumann has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAUHY traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.38. 12,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,720. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.56. Straumann has a 12-month low of $27.34 and a 12-month high of $63.07.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

