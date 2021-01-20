Streamit Coin (STREAM) Price Hits $0.0005

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded up 34.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last seven days, Streamit Coin has traded down 36% against the dollar. One Streamit Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Streamit Coin has a total market cap of $6,560.62 and approximately $35.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Streamit Coin

Streamit Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm.

Quark

Streamit Coin's total supply is 13,529,414 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com. The Reddit community for Streamit Coin is https://reddit.com/