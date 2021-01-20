Streamr (DATA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11.89 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last week, Streamr has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a market cap of $40.81 million and $11.89 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0572 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Streamr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00061427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.80 or 0.00546389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00043314 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,364.24 or 0.03927391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00016407 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00012983 BTC.

Streamr Profile

DATA is a token. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,329,898 tokens. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

Streamr Token Trading

Streamr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.