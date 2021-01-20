StrongHands (SHND) Price Down 36.8% This Week

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One StrongHands token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 36.8% against the US dollar. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $455,233.59 and $34.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StrongHands Token Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS token that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,309,989,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,896,794,992 tokens. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Token Trading

StrongHands can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

