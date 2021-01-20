Südzucker AG (SZU.F) (SZU) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) (ETR: SZU) recently:

1/19/2021 – Südzucker AG (SZU.F) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/15/2021 – Südzucker AG (SZU.F) was given a new €12.00 ($14.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Südzucker AG (SZU.F) was given a new €12.50 ($14.71) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Südzucker AG (SZU.F) was given a new €9.60 ($11.29) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Südzucker AG (SZU.F) was given a new €13.00 ($15.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Südzucker AG (SZU.F) was given a new €9.60 ($11.29) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Südzucker AG (SZU.F) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

12/15/2020 – Südzucker AG (SZU.F) was given a new €13.00 ($15.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Südzucker AG (SZU.F) was given a new €12.50 ($14.71) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Südzucker AG (SZU.F) was given a new €11.60 ($13.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:SZU opened at €12.27 ($14.44) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €12.20 and a 200 day moving average of €14.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.52. Südzucker AG has a 12 month low of €9.97 ($11.73) and a 12 month high of €17.76 ($20.89). The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

