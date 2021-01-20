Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.78

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.78 and last traded at $22.68, with a volume of 2029 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sumitomo Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.55.

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related, chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and methyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

