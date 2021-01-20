Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 7,560 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,560 shares during the quarter. Haemonetics comprises 1.9% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Haemonetics worth $14,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Haemonetics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $703,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Haemonetics by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HAE traded down $5.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.42. The stock had a trading volume of 28,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,895. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $63.41 and a 12-month high of $129.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.24.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.66 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HAE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Haemonetics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In related news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $123,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,442 shares of company stock valued at $152,957. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

