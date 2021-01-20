Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Shares Down 7.2%

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) shares dropped 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.85. Approximately 1,353,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 797,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

A number of research firms have commented on WISA. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 407.13% and a negative net margin of 791.48%. The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned 0.17% of Summit Wireless Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISA)

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

