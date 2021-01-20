Sunburst Financial Group LLC Has $6.84 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 5.2% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 240.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT stock opened at $96.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.40. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

