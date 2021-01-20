Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$31.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$22.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cormark raised their price objective on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.00.

Shares of TSE SU traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$23.04. 7,089,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,697,516. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$14.02 and a 12-month high of C$43.72. The firm has a market cap of C$35.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

