Sundance Energy (NASDAQ:SNDE) Trading 6.3% Higher

Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDE) shares traded up 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.04. 251,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 233,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sundance Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.67.

Sundance Energy (NASDAQ:SNDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($1.73). The firm had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Sundance Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.96% and a negative net margin of 291.44%. Analysts anticipate that Sundance Energy Inc. will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sundance Energy stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Sundance Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sundance Energy (NASDAQ:SNDE)

Sundance Energy Inc operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas.

