Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Trading Up 7.6%

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) shares were up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $3.11. Approximately 1,456,693 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,404,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.27.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 129.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 82,080 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS)

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. Its lead product candidate is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, mantle cell lymphoma, and other B-cell malignancies.

