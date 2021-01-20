Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Raised to $48.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its target price boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NOVA. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.69.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.57. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.67 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 4,025,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $148,925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 176,689 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $8,841,517.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,866,639.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,442,004 shares of company stock valued at $289,892,998.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth $93,219,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,885,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,260,000 after purchasing an additional 616,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 47.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,784,000 after buying an additional 387,006 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 9.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,189,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,998,000 after purchasing an additional 285,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

