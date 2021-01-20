Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich Sells 40,000 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $3,458,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,062,156 shares in the company, valued at $264,723,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 16,142 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $997,252.76.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.90. 7,040,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,463,835. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,048.01 and a beta of 2.32.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.26. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,183,983 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,401,441,000 after acquiring an additional 998,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,996,711 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,414,000 after acquiring an additional 245,716 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 14.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,255,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,087,000 after acquiring an additional 932,991 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 12.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,788,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $291,944,000 after acquiring an additional 430,791 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 76.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,077,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,043,000 after acquiring an additional 466,279 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Simmons initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.65.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

