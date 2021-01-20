Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.65.

Several research firms have issued reports on RUN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:RUN traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.90. 7,055,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,463,529. Sunrun has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,046.51 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.38 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,333 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $4,345,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $603,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,206.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,632,747 shares of company stock worth $106,374,241. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,183,983 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,401,441,000 after acquiring an additional 998,578 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,255,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,087,000 after acquiring an additional 932,991 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,077,494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,043,000 after acquiring an additional 466,279 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth $34,226,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Sunrun by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,788,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $291,944,000 after acquiring an additional 430,791 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

