Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.49

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.49 and last traded at $33.44, with a volume of 6226 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.47.

SMCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. 140166 restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $762.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Hwei-Ming Fred Tsai sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 242,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 28,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $862,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,651,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,557,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,940 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

