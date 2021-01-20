SuperCoin (SUPER) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded 44.5% higher against the dollar. One SuperCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperCoin has a market cap of $55,563.13 and approximately $17.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperCoin Coin Profile

SuperCoin (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,046,046 coins. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

SuperCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

