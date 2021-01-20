Suretly (SUR) Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 21.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last seven days, Suretly has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. Suretly has a market cap of $45,066.34 and $1,534.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suretly token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000551 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00061736 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.04 or 0.00538237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00042947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,349.18 or 0.03882440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00016453 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012862 BTC.

Suretly Token Profile

Suretly is a token. It was first traded on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

