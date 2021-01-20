Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.18

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.18 and last traded at $32.10, with a volume of 3731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.85.

Several research analysts have commented on SGRY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.06.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 3.18.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.18). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $496.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $25,391.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,505.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

