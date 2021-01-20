Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) Stock Price Down 1%

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY)’s stock price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.83 and last traded at $4.90. 2,709 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 1,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78.

About Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY)

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Company, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, produces, processes, and sells hydrocarbons. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Sale, and Other Activities segments. The company explores for oil and gas in Western Siberia, Eastern Siberia, and Timan-Pechora provinces in Russia.

