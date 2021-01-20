Sushi (SUSHI) Price Up 200.2% Today

Sushi (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 200.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Sushi has a market cap of $280.53 million and approximately $523.80 million worth of Sushi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sushi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Sushi token can now be bought for about $11.07 or 0.00092839 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00050474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00120273 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00073483 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.00257323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00064407 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000671 BTC.

About Sushi

Sushi’s total supply is 25,338,499 tokens. Sushi’s official website is sushiswap.org

Sushi Token Trading

Sushi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

