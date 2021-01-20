SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Reaches $7.21 on Major Exchanges

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 20th. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $917.75 million and approximately $618.67 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap token can currently be bought for $7.21 or 0.00020337 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 43.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00060924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.07 or 0.00533128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00043559 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,380.60 or 0.03892862 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00016334 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00012831 BTC.

SushiSwap Token Profile

SUSHI is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 183,640,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

SushiSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.