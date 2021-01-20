SVB Leerink Raises Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $140.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $95.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.73.

NTRA stock opened at $123.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 1.66. Natera has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $125.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.02.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $98.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natera will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $111,738.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,326.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 61,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $4,601,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 473,651 shares of company stock worth $41,167,193. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Natera by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Natera by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Natera by 602.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Natera by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

