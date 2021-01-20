S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Trading Up 6.6%

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)’s share price was up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.05. Approximately 285,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 156,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $135.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 million. Equities analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mfp Partners Lp purchased 42,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,656.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 53,468 shares of company stock valued at $123,967. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in S&W Seed stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&W Seed Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANW)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

