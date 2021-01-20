Swerve Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.77 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Swerve has a total market cap of $7.03 million and approximately $7.77 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swerve token can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001980 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swerve has traded 72.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00049684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00120056 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00072514 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00257158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00064507 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000672 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve’s total supply is 11,573,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,213,678 tokens. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

Buying and Selling Swerve

