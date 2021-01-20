Swingby (SWINGBY) Price Up 11.7% This Week

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. In the last week, Swingby has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $4.32 million and approximately $266,356.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby token can now be bought for about $0.0806 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swingby alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00050344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00118984 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00072963 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00252108 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000725 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,533.84 or 0.94554966 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,524,863 tokens. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en

Buying and Selling Swingby

Swingby can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.