Switch Hits Market Capitalization of $160,423.57 (ESH)

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Switch has a total market cap of $160,423.57 and $28,439.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Switch has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Switch token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Switch alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00053065 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003433 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000045 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00022357 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003393 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Switch Token Profile

Switch (CRYPTO:ESH) is a token. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 tokens. Switch’s official message board is medium.com/@switchag . Switch’s official website is www.switch.ag

Switch Token Trading

Switch can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Switch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.