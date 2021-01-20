SWYFT (SWYFTT) Achieves Market Cap of $20,681.80

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded down 22.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 20th. During the last seven days, SWYFT has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One SWYFT token can now be purchased for $0.0293 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. SWYFT has a total market capitalization of $20,681.80 and $7,114.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00043998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00119921 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00072379 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.32 or 0.00259680 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00064482 BTC.

SWYFT Token Profile

SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,940 tokens. SWYFT’s official message board is medium.com/swyft-network . SWYFT’s official website is swyft.network

SWYFT Token Trading

SWYFT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SWYFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SWYFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

