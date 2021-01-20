Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock Price Up 25.6%

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)’s stock price traded up 25.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.02 and last traded at $5.50. 4,230,771 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 502% from the average session volume of 702,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $242.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.53.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.29. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $68.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.79 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 546.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 46.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 191.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 30,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

About Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.