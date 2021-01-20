Synchronoss Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,886 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 320% compared to the average daily volume of 1,163 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNCR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 546.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 46.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 191.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 30,894 shares during the period. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNCR traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.25. 74,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,006. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.53. Synchronoss Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $231.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $68.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.79 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.