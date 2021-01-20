Syncona Limited (SYNC.L) (LON:SYNC) Shares Up 0.6%

Syncona Limited (SYNC.L) (LON:SYNC)’s share price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 270.50 ($3.53) and last traded at GBX 269.50 ($3.52). 845,727 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 960,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 268 ($3.50).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 259.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 251.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14.

Syncona Limited (SYNC.L) Company Profile (LON:SYNC)

Syncona Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

