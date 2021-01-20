Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Trading 8.2% Higher

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s stock price traded up 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.86 and last traded at $3.81. 1,229,630 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 4,187,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $132.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.11. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 41.64% and a negative net margin of 2,761.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synlogic, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

