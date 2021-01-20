Synthesis Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:SYNE) Stock Price Down 5%

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYNE)’s stock price was down 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 12,820 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 13,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.33.

About Synthesis Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:SYNE)

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc, an energy company, engages in licensing and commercializing SES gasification technology for the production of synthesis gas in China and internationally. Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

