Synthetix Market Capitalization Reaches $1.65 Billion (SNX)

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 20th. Over the last week, Synthetix has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Synthetix has a total market cap of $1.65 billion and $191.44 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix token can now be bought for $14.37 or 0.00041780 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00057287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.11 or 0.00517837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,311.37 or 0.03812696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00013408 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00016153 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Synthetix Token Profile

Synthetix (CRYPTO:SNX) is a token. Its launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 tokens. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io

Buying and Selling Synthetix

