Synthetix (SNX) Price Tops $14.49

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Synthetix token can now be purchased for $14.49 or 0.00042221 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Synthetix has a market cap of $1.66 billion and $180.56 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00060909 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $181.85 or 0.00529909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,316.57 or 0.03836417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00016331 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00012915 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Synthetix

Synthetix (CRYPTO:SNX) is a token. Its launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 tokens. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Synthetix

Synthetix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

