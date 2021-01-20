Syntropy (NOIA) Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last Week

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Syntropy token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000626 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syntropy has a total market capitalization of $67.26 million and $549,263.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Syntropy has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00060651 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.54 or 0.00529637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005671 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00042409 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,315.25 or 0.03837161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00016369 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00012960 BTC.

Syntropy Token Profile

Syntropy (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a token. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 313,641,729 tokens. The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet . The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Syntropy Token Trading

Syntropy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

