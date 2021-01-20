Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Shares Up 6%

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)’s stock price shot up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.49 and last traded at $14.95. 854,664 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 718,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

SYRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.15 million, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.01.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 111.54% and a negative net margin of 743.58%. The company had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 225.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

