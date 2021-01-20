Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Trading Down 12%

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)’s share price was down 12% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.85 and last traded at $13.16. Approximately 3,656,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 280% from the average daily volume of 963,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYRS shares. HC Wainwright upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $739.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.01.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 111.54% and a negative net margin of 743.58%. The company had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 225.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

