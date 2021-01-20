Syscoin Trading Up 24.7% Over Last 7 Days (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0966 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $58.42 million and $2.98 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Syscoin

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 604,766,175 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

