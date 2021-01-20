Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $136.23

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $136.23 and last traded at $133.83, with a volume of 136770 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.30.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $685.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.81.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3463 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% in the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

