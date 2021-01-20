TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.80

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TALKTALK TELECO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.42.

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile.

