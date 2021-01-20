Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Trading Up 11.2%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s share price was up 11.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.66 and last traded at $11.08. Approximately 1,809,099 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 957,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

TALO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $809.17 million, a P/E ratio of -65.17 and a beta of 3.15.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.68 million. Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,568,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 705,894 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 225,617 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,603,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 118,729 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 67,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 39,311 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

