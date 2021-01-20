Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,734 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 1.2% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Target were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 154,291 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,350 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,265,000. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,459 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 335,346 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,788,000 after purchasing an additional 162,392 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.37. The company had a trading volume of 175,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,509,768. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.98. The stock has a market cap of $94.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $199.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.