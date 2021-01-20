Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.85

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.85 and last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 14372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.68.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Tata Motors currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTM. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 6.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 11.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 57,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Tata Motors during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 64.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.
About Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM)
Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.
