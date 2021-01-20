Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.85

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.85 and last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 14372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Tata Motors currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 50.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tata Motors Limited will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTM. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 6.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 11.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 57,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Tata Motors during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 64.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

