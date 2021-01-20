Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.47

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.47 and last traded at $28.47, with a volume of 77013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMHC. Zelman & Associates cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.65.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.25. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 319.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 133.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 347.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Recommended Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.