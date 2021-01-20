Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.47

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.47 and last traded at $28.47, with a volume of 77013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMHC. Zelman & Associates cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.
The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.65.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 319.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 133.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 347.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.
About Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
